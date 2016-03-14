LSU LB Deion Jones leaves little doubt about speed at pro day

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the calendar flipping over to March means only one thing on the road to the 2015 NFL Draft: pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Monday's pro-day action.
LSU: Jones flies in 40
Big draw:LB Deion Jones
Don't forget:DB Jalen Mills, OL Vadal Alexander
Attending:Among those on hand were New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis. All 32 clubs frequently attend at LSU; reporters noted no fewer than 16 represented Monday.
The skinny:Teams looking for an outside linebacker who can really run must've taken note of Deion Jones on Monday. According to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, Jones recorded 40-yard dash times of 4.38 and 4.42 seconds. With those times, Jones left little doubt about his speed. Jones, ranked the draft's No. 48 prospect by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, also notched a 7.00 time in the 3-cone drill. ... DB Jalen Mills was clocked with a 4.48 40-yard dash, and got some one-on-one attention in drills from the New Orleans Saints. The club will meet with several LSU players over dinner Monday night, including Jones.
Cincinnati: Ehinger out
Big draw:WR Mekale McKay
Don't forget: WR Johnny Holton
Attending:Among others, New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
The skinny:One of the Bearcats' top prospects, OL Parker Ehringer, reportedly did not participate due to a hamstring injury and will work out for teams on April 5 instead.
Toledo: Ex-Tide QB on display
Big draw:WR Alonzo Russell
Don't forget: QB Phillip Ely
Attending:More than 30 clubs reportedly were represented for the Rockets workout.
The skinny:Ely, a former Alabama quarterback who transferred to play for the Rockets, reportedly turned in a 35-inch vertical jump. ... LB Trent Voss ran an unofficial 4.59 40-yard dash, per speed coach Jim Kielbaso.
Also in action on Monday:Wake Forest, Bowling Green, Southern, Sacramento State, Manitoba (Canada).
On deck for Tuesday:UCLA, Virginia, Western Michigan, Charlotte, Delta State, Grand Valley State, Northwestern State (La.), Ouachita Baptist, Richmond, Youngstown State.