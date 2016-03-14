LSU LB Deion Jones leaves little doubt about speed at pro day

Published: Mar 14, 2016 at 12:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the calendar flipping over to March means only one thing on the road to the 2015 NFL Draft: pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Monday's pro-day action.

LSU: Jones flies in 40

Big draw:LB Deion Jones
Don't forget:DB Jalen Mills, OL Vadal Alexander
Attending:Among those on hand were New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis. All 32 clubs frequently attend at LSU; reporters noted no fewer than 16 represented Monday.
The skinny:Teams looking for an outside linebacker who can really run must've taken note of Deion Jones on Monday. According to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, Jones recorded 40-yard dash times of 4.38 and 4.42 seconds. With those times, Jones left little doubt about his speed. Jones, ranked the draft's No. 48 prospect by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, also notched a 7.00 time in the 3-cone drill. ... DB Jalen Mills was clocked with a 4.48 40-yard dash, and got some one-on-one attention in drills from the New Orleans Saints. The club will meet with several LSU players over dinner Monday night, including Jones.

Cincinnati: Ehinger out

Big draw:WR Mekale McKay
Don't forget: WR Johnny Holton
Attending:Among others, New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.
The skinny:One of the Bearcats' top prospects, OL Parker Ehringer, reportedly did not participate due to a hamstring injury and will work out for teams on April 5 instead.

Toledo: Ex-Tide QB on display

Big draw:WR Alonzo Russell
Don't forget: QB Phillip Ely
Attending:More than 30 clubs reportedly were represented for the Rockets workout.
The skinny:Ely, a former Alabama quarterback who transferred to play for the Rockets, reportedly turned in a 35-inch vertical jump. ... LB Trent Voss ran an unofficial 4.59 40-yard dash, per speed coach Jim Kielbaso.

Also in action on Monday:Wake Forest, Bowling Green, Southern, Sacramento State, Manitoba (Canada).

On deck for Tuesday:UCLA, Virginia, Western Michigan, Charlotte, Delta State, Grand Valley State, Northwestern State (La.), Ouachita Baptist, Richmond, Youngstown State.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 