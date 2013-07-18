LSU FB J.C. Copeland brings NFL-ready size and attitude

HOOVER, Ala. -- LSU senior J.C. Copeland is a 275-pound wrecking ball of a fullback who figures to be clearing holes on Sundays in a little more than a year. He is a tough, physical presence who can inspire fear in opponents, and when he senses it, he's not afraid to say it. Fullbacks are just about at the bottom of the list when it comes to premium positions with respect to the NFL draft, but just about every team needs one. Which means as one of college football's most dominant players at the position, Copeland's chance at the pros is coming -- high draft pick or not. Below is some choice commentary from LSU's contingent at SEC Media Days on Copeland.