LSU DL Quentin Thomas' injury not season-ending

An injury once thought to be season-ending for LSU defensive tackle Quentin Thomas is apparently not as severe as the school had initially suggested. And for a Tigers defensive line that couldn't be any younger, Thomas' eventual return is the best of news. On Friday, LSU Sports Information confirmed reports that Thomas would be out for the season with a torn biceps.
But at some point over the weekend, the prognosis took a turn for the better.
"We'll hopefully get him back here soon. So I think we're good there," LSU coach Les Miles said on Sunday, per The Daily Advertiser of Lafayette, La.
The timetable for Thomas' recovery remains unclear, but his return can't happen too quickly for a defensive line that is without a senior or even a junior on the scholarship roster. Thomas, a redshirt sophomore, made nine tackles in 11 games last season with one start.
"The injury is not as serious as first thought," said Michael Bonnette, LSU's sports information director. "He has a chance to return this season."
Bonnette indicated that Thomas has a chance to be back in time for LSU's season opener against Wisconsin on Aug. 30. His presence would make a significant difference against a Wisconsin rushing attack that features one of the nation's top running backs in Melvin Gordon.