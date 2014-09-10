LSU defensive back Jalen Mills to be arraigned Oct. 14

A legal charge against LSU defensive back Jalen Mills that was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor might have made it possible for the talented junior to get back on the field, but Mills will nevertheless have to answer to the charge in the midst of the Tigers' SEC schedule. An arraignment date of Oct. 14 has been set for Mills, theadvocate.com reported, who has been charged with simple battery on an allegation that he struck a female in May. Judge Richard Moore will handle the proceeding, which falls on the Tuesday between LSU games against Florida and Kentucky.