LSU defensive back Jalen Mills to be arraigned Oct. 14

A legal charge against LSU defensive back Jalen Mills that was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor might have made it possible for the talented junior to get back on the field, but Mills will nevertheless have to answer to the charge in the midst of the Tigers' SEC schedule. An arraignment date of Oct. 14 has been set for Mills, theadvocate.com reported, who has been charged with simple battery on an allegation that he struck a female in May. Judge Richard Moore will handle the proceeding, which falls on the Tuesday between LSU games against Florida and Kentucky.
Mills was suspended over the summer when the initial charge was felony second-degree battery, but LSU coaches Les Miles reinstated Mills to the team on Aug. 4, when the team began preseason practice, after the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. According to a warrant, the victim required four stitches to the lip following the altercation, which occurred outside Mills' apartment. Mills is expected to plead not guilty at the arraignment, and his attorney has said Mills was wrongly identified as the attacker.
Mills is a starting safety for the Tigers and made a key interception in LSU's season-opening win over Wisconsin.