LSU DB Dwayne Thomas predicts domination over Alabama

So, how long has it been since Alabama was dominated? Under a even a loose definition of the term -- call it a loss by 10 points or more -- it hasn't happened in 37 games since a 45-31 Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma following the 2013 season. Alabama's three losses since then, two to Ole Miss and one to Ohio State, all came by single-digit margins. This season, it has been Alabama doing the dominating. Of its five SEC opponents thus far, the Crimson Tide has beaten four of them by 19 points or more. UA will bring a bevy of NFL draft prospects to Baton Rouge, along with one of the nation's elite defenses and a rushing attack that has hit its stride with an average of 330 yards per game over its last three opponents.