LSU DB Dwayne Thomas predicts domination over Alabama

Let it not be said that LSU defensive back Dwayne Thomas lacks for confidence in his team.
The Tigers senior is not only predicting an LSU upset of No. 1-ranked Alabama on Nov. 5, he doesn't think it will even be close.
"I really see us dominating this offense. I really see us dominating this team," Thomas said Wednesday, according to the Times-Picayune.
So, how long has it been since Alabama was dominated? Under a even a loose definition of the term -- call it a loss by 10 points or more -- it hasn't happened in 37 games since a 45-31 Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma following the 2013 season. Alabama's three losses since then, two to Ole Miss and one to Ohio State, all came by single-digit margins. This season, it has been Alabama doing the dominating. Of its five SEC opponents thus far, the Crimson Tide has beaten four of them by 19 points or more. UA will bring a bevy of NFL draft prospects to Baton Rouge, along with one of the nation's elite defenses and a rushing attack that has hit its stride with an average of 330 yards per game over its last three opponents.
LSU is riding a three-game win streak started by energetic interim coach Ed Orgeron, however, and has played more effectively on offense since the dismissal of former coach Les Miles. The Tigers welcomed back star RB Leonard Fournette last week, who broke a school record with 284 yards at Ole Miss' expense.
Hence, Thomas' confidence is unshaken.
Alabama has won five consecutive games in the series, though its trips to LSU in that span have been close (21-17 in 2012, and 20-13 in overtime in 2014).
"We're not going to be the senior class that doesn't beat Alabama. I feel confident in this game. I feel very confident in our team and our coaches, everybody wants to win this game, go to the next game and win out," Thomas said. "We know we still have our shot and we need to get back and put some banners on these walls."
And you can bet the Crimson Tide will have Thomas' words on theirs.