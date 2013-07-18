LSU coach Les Miles addresses suspended RB Jeremy Hill

HOOVER, Ala. -- Though just a sophomore, LSU running back Jeremy Hill is considered one of the elite rushers in the Southeastern Conference and very much an NFL-caliber talent. But pro football is the last of Hill's concerns as legal issues continue to cloud whether or not he'll even be able to play any longer for the Tigers.
The latest news on Hill closed one court case but essentially re-opened an old one because of Hill's probationary status. LSU coach Les Miles addressed Hill's situation Thursday in his opening remarks at SEC Media Days, but that wasn't enough to pre-empt further questioning.
"Jeremy Hill has a legal entanglement," Miles said. "At this point in time he remains indefinitely suspended. I have a track record with really disciplining my team. We go through the same process that all of my guys will go through. Frankly, you know, we're gathering information as we go. So he's been separated from his team and teammates for the summer."
Later, Miles was asked about his discussions with Hill about the suspension.
"We've visited with Jeremy on a routine basis. He's not been in any team meetings, not been in any workouts, we've not allowed him in our facility," Miles said. "It's been very hard on him, I know. We recognize there's an ongoing process that's going to be fulfilled. We're going to sit on the perimeter and watch. We certainly have respect for all that have responsibility here. We'll let you know when we know."
Hill rushed for 755 yards on 142 carries last year with 12 touchdowns to lead the Tigers. Those numbers didn't place Hill anywhere near the league's 1,000-yard rushers, but LSU's backfield-by-committee approach belies Hill's impact, as he was one of five LSU backs to rush for at least 250 yards. Because he is only a true sophomore, Hill is ineligible for the 2014 draft.