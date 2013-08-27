Louisville senior DE Lorenzo Mauldin hospitalized after accident

Cardinals starting defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin will be kept overnight at Jewish Hospital in Louisville for continued observation and evaluation after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident while riding his moped Tuesday morning, the school announced.
A police report quoted witnesses as saying Mauldin was struck at 8:45 a.m. while traveling near the practice facility on campus. Three witnesses told police that a car making a turn hit Mauldin, then drove away.
The school said preliminary tests on Mauldin were good, and the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that he was in satisfactory condition. A school spokesman said Mauldin was "alert and responsive" when he arrived at the hospital.
Mauldin (6 feet 4, 243 pounds) is a junior who started six games last season, when he had 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Louisville opens its season Sunday against Ohio University. If Mauldin can't play, the likely starter would be junior Deiontrez Mount, who started three times last season, or touted redshirt freshman Nick Dawson.
