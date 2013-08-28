Louisville's Lorenzo Mauldin released from hospital

Louisville starting defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin, who was hit by a car while riding his moped Tuesday, was released Wednesday from the hospital after doctors held him overnight for observation.
A release from the school said "tests and evaluations continue to be positive." It also said there were "no serious orthopedic injuries." Mauldin will be evaluated over the next few days and still could play could play Sunday in the season opener against Ohio.
"Thanks to everyone and their prayers," Mauldin tweeted Wednesday morning. "God has answered each one of them."
A police report said Mauldin was struck Tuesday morning while traveling near the practice facility on campus. Three witnesses told police that a car making a turn hit Mauldin, then drove away. The police still are looking for the car.
Mauldin (6-feet-4, 243 pounds) is a junior who started six games last season, when he had 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks. If Mauldin can't play Sunday, the likely starter would be junior Deiontrez Mount, who started three times last season, or touted redshirt freshman Nick Dawson.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.