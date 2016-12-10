Louisville's Lamar Jackson wins 2016 Heisman Trophy

Jackson wasted no time in gathering Heisman Trophy momentum this season, throwing six touchdown passes in a season opener against Charlotte and rushing for four a week later against Syracuse. But Jackson performed against tougher competition, as well. He led UL to a 63-20 win over Florida State and played well in a loss to Watson's Clemson team, as well. For the season, Jackson completed 220 of 382 passes (59 percent) for 3,390 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But it was as a rusher where Jackson was perhaps at his most spectacular. He ran for 1,538 yards on the season, more than all but seven FBS running backs.