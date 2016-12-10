Louisville's Lamar Jackson wins 2016 Heisman Trophy

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday after a spectacular sophomore season in which he accounted for 51 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 total yards.
Jackson beat out Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, Michigan LB Jabrill Peppers, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook for the honor. Jackson, 19, is the youngest Heisman winner ever, and the first Heisman winner from Louisville (he was the school's first finalist for the honor).
Watson finished second in the voting, with 1,524 points to Jackson's 2,144. Mayfield finished third (361 points), Westbrook fourth (209) and Peppers fifth (208).
"To the Heisman voters, I'm truly honored and humbled to be the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner," said Jackson, who fought back tears during his acceptance speech. "To be able to stand up here with all these other Heisman Trophy winners, I'm extremely proud to represent this class and the University of Louisville with their first Heisman Trophy."
Jackson wasted no time in gathering Heisman Trophy momentum this season, throwing six touchdown passes in a season opener against Charlotte and rushing for four a week later against Syracuse. But Jackson performed against tougher competition, as well. He led UL to a 63-20 win over Florida State and played well in a loss to Watson's Clemson team, as well. For the season, Jackson completed 220 of 382 passes (59 percent) for 3,390 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But it was as a rusher where Jackson was perhaps at his most spectacular. He ran for 1,538 yards on the season, more than all but seven FBS running backs.
Jackson didn't play as well toward the end of the season, in part due to poor pass protection by the Cardinals' offensive line. Louisville lost its final two games, against Houston and Kentucky. The last Heisman winner to lose three regular-season games as Jackson did was Baylor's Robert Griffin III in 2011.
As a sophomore, Jackson won't be eligible for the NFL draft until 2018 or 2019, which means college football will have a returning Heisman winner in 2017 for the first time since Florida State's Jameis Winston (2013 winner). Jackson has a chance to join Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman winner.
Jackson's skill set has been compared to that of former Philadelphia Eagles star Randall Cunningham, and an NFC club executive said in October that Jackson has the look of a No. 1 overall draft choice.