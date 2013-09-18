Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater faces ex-high school teammate

Hilliard and Bridgewater work out together when Bridgewater goes home to Miami during the offseason, and they share a nickname: "Gump," as in movie character Forrest Gump. In August, Bridgewater told the Louisville Courier-Journal that Hilliard was a fan of the movie: "All of his jokes were related to the movie "Forrest Gump," so everyone would call him 'Gump.' "