Louisville DE Devonte Fields humble in return

3. The phantom fivesome.*Mike Riley* is sending a message, but nobody knows who is getting it. That's because the new Nebraska coach announced five players will be suspended for the team's opening game against BYU on Sept. 5, but he's refusing to name who did something naughty. It's an odd move by Riley, if for no other reason than that he's withholding information that ultimately can't be kept internal. He might be simply trying to keep media questions limited to players in good standing in the preseason, but the names will get out sooner or later.