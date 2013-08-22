Louis Nix III, Stephon Tuitt of ND form dominant defensive duo

Breaking down the All-22 coaches' tape of Davis from his junior season, I came away impressed with his ball skills, route-running ability and homerun potential as a No.1 receiver. Although I don't believe Davis is a speedster, he has a knack for getting behind defenders on vertical routes, which is a testament to remarkable skills as a deceptive route runner. Additionally, Davis displays exceptional ball skills and hands by routinely snatching 50-50 balls from defenders on deep throws. He complements his spectacular skills as a deep-threat artist by showing fantastic running skills in the open field. He routinely turns short passes into big gains, which makes him a valuable weapon in an offense that places a premium on yards after the catch.