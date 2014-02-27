Louis Nix has lost 20 pounds, must show improved quickness

Off the field, Nix is smart, personable and jovial. He is as entertaining a Twitter follow as any college athlete (@1IrishChocolate), and he is adept with the media, as he showed during the season. He also showed it at the combine when discussing his weight loss: "My stomach doesn't stick out as much. That's kind of nice. I like that part. My thighs got a little smaller. I just feel sexier."