Los Angeles Rams owner compares Jared Goff to Kurt Warner

"... Nobody knew anything about Kurt, but I watched the scrimmage, and this is the similarity with Goff: I told Dick, 'OK, I've never played football, but you want my opinion? The kid from Northern Iowa can see. He's got vision,'" Kroenke told USA Today. "'It's like a really good point guard. Some guys have it, some guys don't. Whether it's Arena Football that gave it to him or whatever, but he can see.'