Logan Thomas leads Virginia Tech to key ACC win

Thomas (6-foot-6, 254 pounds) is a tremendous physical specimen. He has one of the strongest arms in the nation, is a physical runner and has been clocked as fast as 4.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash. But he hasn't given scouts much to like since the beginning of the 2012 season. His mechanics still need work, which means his accuracy is inconsistent. He sometimes trusts his arm too much, trying to fit passes into holes that aren't really there. And his overall decision-making isn't what it should be for a fifth-year senior.