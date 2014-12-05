Lloyd Carr: Jim Harbaugh should be Michigan's next head coach

"I'm a little bit close to this process, so I'm not just going to throw out names with respect to Jim Hackett and his process -- I'm trying to help in that endeavor," former Michigan quarterback and current ESPN analyst Brian Griese said of the school's timeline. "But I know this: I know that the priorities and the requirements for this position are going to be correct. And it's going to be a combination when you look at that axis of performance and values ... the candidate that can bring those pieces together will get the job."