List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2020 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 21, 2020 at 04:42 AM

Another college season has passed and that means another crop of talented student-athletes are aiming for the next level.

The list of 99 players granted special eligibility for entry to the 2020 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Tuesday.

Each of the players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 17.

The 99 players granted special eligibility for the 2020 NFL Draft:

» Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
» Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
» Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor
» Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
» Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami
» Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
» Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
» Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
» Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
» Marcus Brown, DE, Missouri Western
» Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
» Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
» K'Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher, LSU
» Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
» Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise St.
» Nick Coe, edge rusher, Auburn
» Trystan Colon-Castillo, OT, Missouri
» Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
» Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
» DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
» Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi St.
» Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida
» Kyle Davis, WR, Florida Atlantic
» Grant Delpit, S, LSU
» A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
» J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
» Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
» Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
» Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
» A.J. Epenesa, edge rusher, Iowa
» Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
» Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
» Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami (Fla.)
» Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi St.
» Yetur Gross-Matos, edge rusher, Penn St.
» Peter Guerriero, RB, Monmouth
» Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah
» K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn St.
» Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
» C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
» Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
» Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon St.
» Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
» Austin Jackson, OT, USC
» Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse
» Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
» Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
» Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
» Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia
» Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
» CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
» Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
» James Lynch, DT, Baylor
» Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
» Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
» Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
» Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
» Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
» Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State
» Thomas Newman, DB, Virginia-Lynchburg
» Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
» Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
» Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
» Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
» Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
» James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic
» Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
» Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
» Debione Renfro, CB, Texas A&M
» Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
» Kenny Robinson, DB, West Virginia
» Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
» Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
» Cesar Ruiz, center, Michigan
» Darnell Salomon, WR, South Florida
» Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State
» Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan St.
» Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
» Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn
» Geno Stone, S, Iowa
» D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
» Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
» Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
» Tabyus Taylor, RB, Virginia-Union
» A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson
» Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
» Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
» Michael Turk, P, Arizona St.
» Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati
» Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
» Curtis Weaver, edge rusher, Boise St.
» Cody White, WR, Michigan St.
» Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
» Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
» Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
» Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
» David Woodward, LB, Utah St.
» Chase Young, edge rusher, Ohio State
» Toren Young, RB, Iowa

The following 16 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:

» Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona St.
» Oluwole Betiku Jr., DE, Illinois
» Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU
» Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
» Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
» Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
» Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
» Keith Ismael, C, San Diego St.
» Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
» Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame
» Terrell Lewis, edge rusher, Alabama
» Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.
» Elorm Lumor, DE, Rutgers
» Houston Miller, DE, Texas Tech
» Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
» Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The following five players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

» Deshawn McClease, RB, Virginia Tech
» Carlos Strickland, WR, Texas-San Antonio
» J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
» Ty'Son Williams, RB, BYU
» Johs Uche, LB, Michigan

