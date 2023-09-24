Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to get majority of carries with David Montgomery (thigh) out vs. Falcons

With veteran runner David Montgomery banged up coming into the Detroit Lions' Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is finally slated for a starter's helping of snaps.
Gibbs is expected to get the majority of the work at running back against Atlanta as Montgomery will be out with thigh injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.
"They're still gonna play multiple backs," Pelissero clarified on the Lions' plans at RB. "They don't want to wear Gibbs out, especially with a Thursday night game looming against the Packers. But fantasy owners, rejoice! A breakout opportunity today for Gibbs."
The No. 12 overall pick has taken a back seat so far this season to Montgomery, whom Detroit added this offseason along with Gibbs to replaced the departed D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Montgomery has played 61.9% of the Lions' offensive snaps and seen a team-high 38 touches for 148 yards from scrimmage and two scores, while Gibbs has logged just 37.3% of the snaps and 23 touches for 116 total yards. While Montgomery has toted the rock more (37 carries to Gibbs' 14), the rookie has been the go-to passing option out of the backfield (nine catches to Montgomery's one) and lined up all over the offensive formation.
Gibbs should be Detroit's top tailback on the ground and in the air Sunday against Atlanta, with Craig Reynolds and Bam Knight as his backups. The RB room will be going up against a middle-of-the-road Atlanta rush defense (19th in NFL in average rush EPA allowed).
Elsewhere, Jared Goff should have his full complement of pass catchers, as Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) and Josh Reynolds (groin) are both expected to play despite their questionable designations, per Pelissero.
Detroit (1-1) and Atlanta (2-0) kick off from Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.