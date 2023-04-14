Lions HC Dan Campbell: Trading Jeff Okudah 'right thing to do right now'

The bulked-up back end left Okudah projected to battle for a depth spot. A $10 million cap hit for a potential CB4 simply didn't make sense for the Lions.

Trading the former first-round pick didn't save much cash -- especially with the Lions reportedly eating a portion of the final year of his deal to get the trade done -- but Campbell said giving Okudah a fresh start made sense for all parties.

"We really felt like, at this time, this is probably the best thing for us and for Jeff," Campbell said. "A new change of scenery and give him a fresh start. We felt really good about our guys. And, look, man, I appreciate Jeff. Jeff was a pro, he came to work, he busted his ass. Man, he worked at it and he was coming off an injury last year and we just felt like, 'You know what, this is the right thing to do right now.'"

Tearing his Achilles after one game in 2021, Okudah bounced back, playing solidly early in the 2022 campaign. But he began to struggle down the stretch, getting burned more as the season went on. He missed the Lions' Week 18 triumph over the rival Packers due to an elbow injury.