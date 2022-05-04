Lions GM Brad Holmes 'was just in love with' WR Jameson Williams, wanted security of fifth-year option

When the Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th-overall pick last Thursday, there was plenty of intrigue regarding the quarterback position.

As it turned out, the Lions moved up to supply their existing QB, Jared Goff, with more assistance. Detroit's trade with Minnesota during the 2022 NFL Draft allowed general manager Brad Holmes to spend the selection on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, a player Holmes coveted not only because of his position, but for what he brings to the table as a playmaker.

"When we saw how it was unfolding and we saw there was a chance to possibly acquire Jameson, we were pretty set on going up and getting him," Holmes said, via ESPN. "And again, it wasn't going up to get a wide receiver, it was going up to get him. That's not saying anything about the quarterbacks or anything like that, it was just the fact that Jameson was available. We felt good about going up to get him."

It also didn't hurt that drafting Williams -- who is still returning from an ACL tear suffered in January -- should make the going a little easier for Goff.

"We have to do our part to make sure he's set up for success. We need to develop him," Holmes said. "He's got to get healthy. But we do think we've got the right resources and structure in place."

Goff didn't enjoy a memorable season in 2021, but it didn't come as much of a surprise when considering how bare the cupboard was in Detroit when Goff arrived. 2021 fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being the Lions' best receiving option, and tight end T.J. Hockenson was again reliable, but that was about it.

After spending the second-overall pick on Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions were in position to take an offensive weapon -- if the fit was right. Williams satisfied those requirements.