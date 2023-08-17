Around the NFL

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson 'very thankful' Jaguars passed on him at No. 1

Published: Aug 17, 2023 at 05:45 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

For months leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, Michigan's Heisman Trophy finalist ﻿Aidan Hutchinson﻿ was the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. Then, quite suddenly, he wasn't.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, picking first, selected Georgia's ﻿Travon Walker﻿. The Detroit Lions weren't about to pass on the local product Hutchinson at No. 2 overall.

The Jaguars are at the Lions' facility this week for joint practices, and the two teams will square off in the preseason Saturday

Some players keep lists of the teams that passed on them in the draft and use it for motivation. Hutchinson doesn't appear to be one of them. Might he harbor any ill will to the one NFL club that passed on him in the draft?

"Nope," Hutchinson said Wednesday, via mlive.com. "I'm happy here. Very thankful. Very thankful. I mean, it all worked out. It was divine timing. The way things went (was) the way things were supposed to go."

Walker might have more guaranteed more money with his rookie contract ($37.4 million to Hutchinson's $35.7 million), but Hutchinson said this week that he was actually hoping to slide to No. 2 and the home-state Lions. 

"The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson attended Divine Child High School, which is close to the Lions' facility in Allen Park, Michigan. He attended Michigan and lifted himself and the program to the national stage with a brilliant final season, finishing second to ﻿Bryce Young﻿ in the Heisman voting and helping the Wolverines land a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2021. 

There was a chance the Jaguars could have taken him, of course. But when Hutchinson's mother produced a childhood photo of her son decked in Lions gear, it felt preordained he'd stay in Detroit.

Related Links

The Lions also have to think the 2022 draft has worked out well so far, too. Hutchinson had a strong first season with the Lions, notching 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He finished second in The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting to the Jets' ﻿Sauce Gardner﻿.

Walker, meanwhile, finished strong as a rookie but tallied only 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception while adjusting to playing more of an off-the-ball role. The Lions also beat the Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 14 last season.

And Hutchinson could be one of the best players on a Lions team this season that's expectations are as big as they've been in recent memory. He believes the best is yet to come for himself, too. 

"I think the sky's the limit for me," Hutchinson said. "I really feel that. I haven't even scratched my potential yet. I feel like I'm still stacking the days, getting so much better every day. Man, it's going to be a fun year."

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium!Learn moreEditorial_Launch_Promo)about NFL+._

Related Content

news

Ravens sign CB Ronald Darby following loss of Marlon Humphrey to foot injury

The Ravens are signing free-agent cornerback ﻿Ronald Darby﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Dalvin Cook: Jets running back group 'could be something special'

New Jets running back Dalvin Cook spoke for the first time to N.Y. reporters on the same day that Breece Hall returned to 11-on-11 work. Cook indicated the Gotham RB room "could be something special."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions likely shutting down WR Jameson Williams (hamstring) for rest of preseason

The next time we see ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ on the field will probably be mid-October. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday there's a "good chance" the second-year receiver will miss the rest of the preseason.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera still not ready to name Sam Howell as Week 1 starting quarterback

Despite the belief that it's only a matter of time before Ron Rivera names Sam Howell the Week 1 starter, the Commanders coach isn't yet ready to make that declaration. 
news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale 

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale recently called out linebacker ﻿Kayvon Thibodeaux﻿ in front of the entire D. The second-year edge rusher didn't mind getting singled out.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel 'very happy' with RB group after missing out on Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins lost out on adding Dalvin Cook, but coach Mike McDaniel likes the current crew in his running backs room. "There's been a ton of development since camp started," McDaniel said Wednesday. 
news

Jayron Kearse on Cowboys practice fights: Defense 'not taking (expletive)' from 'all 32 teams' 

With the Dallas Cowboys not conducting joint practices this offseason, it was their own offense and defense at each other's throats on the final day of training before departing Southern California. "It gets spicy out here," safety Jayron Kearse said Wednesday.   
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on training camp fight with Rams RB Cam Akers: 'He got what he got'

Los Angeles running back Cam Akers had an abbreviated practice Wednesday after he and Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby duked it out at a joint practice. 
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL sprain, will miss multiple weeks

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained an LCL sprain during Wednesday's practice and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

Jonathan Taylor has once again stepped away from Colts training camp. The All-Pro running back had returned to the team facility on Monday following a previous excused absence to rehab his ankle on his own.