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Lions' Calvin Johnson has no love for Chicago Bears

Published: Sep 27, 2013 at 03:14 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Calvin Johnson faces his most difficult test of the season Sunday when the Chicago Bears visit Ford Field with the division lead on the line. Needless to say, the Detroit Lions wide receiver isn't rolling out the welcome mat.

"It's easy to have a dislike for them," Johnson said Thursday, per the Lions' official website. "It's not hard at all."

It's also not hard to understand why Johnson has no love for the Bears.

Cornerback Charles Tillman and Co. in the Bears' secondary have clamped down on Megatron like no other NFL team. Johnson has just two 100 yard outings in 11 career games against the Bears. During his record-breaking 2012 season, Johnson had just 34 and 72 yards receiving, respectively, in two games against Chicago.

Tillman has been slowed by injuries early this season, and the Bears' secondary was torched by Bengals receiver A.J. Green in Week 1, but they haven't forgotten how to create turnovers -- 11 through three weeks.

"They want to make the offense make a mistake, make you work your way all the way down the field, dump it off 5, 10 yards at a time," Johnson said of Chicago's defense. "Usually an offense will make a mistake and that's one area I think we've grown in."

The Bears have beaten the Lions in nine out of the last 10 tussles, with turnovers keying many of those victories.

With Nate Burleson sidelined with a pizza injury, the Bears' defense solely will be able to focus on Megatron. If no other Lions receiver makes them pay for doubling Johnson (see, Broyles, Ryan), the Bears could make it 10 out of the past 11.

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