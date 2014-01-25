Lindenwood CB Pierre Desir impressing scouts with size, skills

Desir was born in Haiti and moved to St. Charles area with his family when he was 4. He originally signed with Division II Washburn (Kan.) out of high school; Washburn is the alma mater of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cary Williams. Desir received some recruiting interest from Big 12 schools but never received an offer and ended up at Washburn. He played two seasons for the Ichabods before transferring home to Lindenwood for financial reasons; his fiancée (now wife) and two daughters were with him at Washburn, but moving home eased some of their financial burden.