Lil Boosie doesn't like Nick Saban but does like Jameis Winston

Rapper Lil Boosie was released from prison in Louisiana last week and college football fans who didn't know who he was likely do now because of two events involving big names.
First, in his initial news conference since being released from prison, Boosie -- whose real name is Torrence Hatch -- bemoaned the recruiting ability of Alabama coach Nick Saban. Boosie, 31, grew up in Baton Rouge, La., and is a big LSU fan.
"Nick Saban's getting all our recruits. We ain't getting all the recruits like we used to," Boosie said. "That's shaking up the scene.
Recent high-level recruits from Louisiana signed by the Tide include Eddie Lacy, Landon Collins, Laurence Jones and Cameron Robinson
Second, Boosie claimed to TMZ that Heisman-winning quarterback Jameis Winston called him in prison the day after Florida State won the national title. (An aside: We never have heard of maximum-security state prisons where inmates get phone calls, but then again, we've never been inside one, so ...)
Winston is a self-professed Boosie fan and has said he listened to his music before the national-title win over Auburn.
"We chopped it up. ... I told him I was a fan of his also," Boosie said.
For his part, Boosie told TMZ that he told Winston to "stay focused," and that even though he is an LSU fan, he will root for Winston.
Boosie pleaded guilty to drug charges in late 2011 and was sentenced to eight years. While he was imprisoned, he was found not guilty of murder charges. Billboard magazine reported in June 2010 that "prosecutors believe the ... rapper may have been involved in at least five other slayings" in addition to the one in which he was charged.
Boosie was released from prison March 5.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.