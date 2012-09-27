Like/Dislike: Trade for Chris Johnson

Eric Decker hasn't been the superstar he was supposed to be when he hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in the preseason. It really burns me, too, because Decker was going to go off the fantasy boards in round 7, but many of us had to make a move early to get him. And it's been iffy at best. Decker was better last week with 136 receiving yards (so there's 15 points with the bonus). Decker should be great this week against the Raiders, whom he victimized for a touchdown last year. ...