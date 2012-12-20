Like/Dislike: If RG3 starts for 'Skins, he starts for you

Josh Freeman must have ended the fantasy seasons of many enthusiasts last week. He couldn't even muster two points in a fantastic matchup (remember what I said above about Bradford?). But Freeman is enough of a stud that if you played him last week, don't blame yourself. This was on him. See, you're blameless and isn't that a nice feeling? If you're still playing with Freeman as your QB, well good. But realize the St. Louis Football Club has allowed one total touchdown pass in the last four games. And the unit is even better on the road.