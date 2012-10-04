Like/Dislike: Don't give up on Julio Jones

ImageSo let's leave the Law Firm out of it. Here are things more automatic than the 49ers defense: Drew Brees will throw a touchdown pass; the Oakland Raiders will be overhyped and underdeliver; NBC can't develop a sitcom any more, and when they do find great ones ("Community" and "Scrubs") they bury them; everybody will make excuses for Tony Romo; Any non-Batman DC Comics movie will bomb; Everybody thinks the backup is better; especially if the backup is Tim Tebow; people always try and fail to complete the words to "We didn't start the fire;" Ozzie Guillen can't go a week without offending 40 percent of the population and some Lakers fan tries to contend Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.