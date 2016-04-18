Les Snead says Rams have 'leader in clubhouse' for top pick

"I can tell you this ... we have a leader in the clubhouse, obviously," Snead told The Dan Patrick Show. "But I do think when you make a move of this magnitude, which was nice for us, we did feel like there were two players. We did determine that. We felt like there were two players worthy of that and I think that's important to know. And yes there is a leader in the clubhouse, but you know we still do have over 10 days before the draft I believe. So not much can happen in that time, but a few things can happen and you want to cross your T's dot your I's and put your period on the sentence."