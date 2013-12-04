Les Miles: Zach Mettenberger's ACL tear won't impact NFL future

Instead, NFL scouts will have to rely more heavily on game film of Mettenberger's two seasons as a starter at LSU. Those who aren't impressed are likely to get stuck on his junior film of 2012, when Mettenberger (6-5, 235 pounds) struggled to read defenses, threw just 12 touchdown passes and took 32 sacks. In one three-game stretch against Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M, he completed just 34 of 79 passes with two interceptions and one touchdown.