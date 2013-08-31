Les Miles sits suspended LSU RB Jeremy Hill for TCU game

LSU coach Les Miles allowed suspended running back Jeremy Hill to travel and dress with the Tigers Saturday in a neutral-site opener against Texas Christian, but ultimately, Hill never played.
Miles had previously said Hill would miss playing time, but refused to declare him unavailable for the TCU game. In other words, he left the possibility open that Hill, who escaped jail time after a probation violation just before fall practice began, might see action against the Horned Frogs.
He didn't.
The Tigers relied instead on running backs Terrence Magee and Alfred Blue. Both provided their share of big plays, although Blue had a costly fumble inside his own 10-yard line to set up a TCU touchdown. Hill led LSU in rushing as a true freshman last season with 755 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hill's legal problems began with a sex-related crime, and while on probation for that, he was captured on video sucker-punching a bar patron to draw an assault charge.
Rather than jail time, Hill was given extended probation, among other penalties, and was subsequently permitted to retutn to classes at LSU and rejoin the football program. Hill is considered among the top talents at his position in the Southeastern Conference.
Miles drew strong criticism for Hill's quick reinstatement, and would have drawn even more fire had he played the troubled sophomore against TCU.