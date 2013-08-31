Les Miles sits suspended LSU RB Jeremy Hill for TCU game

The Tigers relied instead on running backs Terrence Magee and Alfred Blue. Both provided their share of big plays, although Blue had a costly fumble inside his own 10-yard line to set up a TCU touchdown. Hill led LSU in rushing as a true freshman last season with 755 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hill's legal problems began with a sex-related crime, and while on probation for that, he was captured on video sucker-punching a bar patron to draw an assault charge.