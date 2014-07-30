Les Miles lauds speed of incoming RB Leonard Fournette

No word on which LSU player might be faster than Fournette, but the fact that there's only one, at most, speaks volumes about the kind of athlete Miles has brought in to compete for the job. LSU lost running backs Jeremy Hill and Alfred Blue to the draft, both as underclassmen. Terrence Magee and Kenny Hilliard figure to give Fournette his toughest competition for the job, but few expect him not to win it.