Les Miles' 'best' quotes ranked by newspaper

Published: Aug 24, 2014 at 04:31 AM

There's no better way to pass the time until the college football season kicks off Thursday than to revisit some of Les Miles' best quotes during his tenure as LSU's coach.

Luckily, instead of having to search all over the internet the New Orleans Times-Picayune put together its top 10.

A personal top three:

  1. "I'm the head coach at LSU. I will be the head coach at LSU. I have no interest in talking to anybody else. I got a championship game to play, and I'm excited for the opportunity of my damn strong football team to play in it. Please ask me after. I'm busy. Thank you very much. Have a great day!" -- Miles called an impromptu news conference a few hours before the 2007 SEC Championship Game to quash rumors he is heading to Michigan, his alma mater, to replace Lloyd Carr. The last line makes the quote.
  1. "There was a contact between a football player and a cheerleader, male I might add. That male cheerleader clipped me from the side as I was running full speed, or slower than full speed, but generally in the upper quadrant of speed. And I hit the ground pretty good." -- After an LSU win, Miles discusses running into a cheerleader -- a male cheerleader, he wants to make sure everyone knows -- before the 2012 Alabama-LSU game.
  1. "When I wake up in the morning and I turn that film on, it's like reading a book and it's exciting. ... I don't read books, but if I read books, it would be like reading a book." -- From a Miles news conference in 2008. This is one of the greatest coach quotes ever, up there with the John McKay "execution" line and the Bill Peterson "pair off in groups of threes, then line up in a circle" classic.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

