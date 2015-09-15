Leonte Carroo accused of slamming woman onto concrete

Rutgers wide receiver Leonte Carroo's arrest for simple assault under domestic violence stemmed from an allegation that he picked up a woman with whom he had been romantically involved and slammed her onto a concrete surface outside the school's football training facility Saturday night.
The woman's injuries were primarily to her left side, including her hip, hands, elbow and the side of her head, according to a complaint obtained by the Bergen Record. According to the report, a fight between two women after Rutgers' 37-34 loss to Washington State led to Carroo's alleged assault. He was released on a $1,000 bail fee.
One of the top wide receivers in the nation, Carroo caught 55 passes for 1,086 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for the Scarlet Knights.
Amid multiple player arrests and dismissals in recent weeks, Rutgers coach Kyle Flood is being investigated by the school for reportedly sending an improper email to a faculty member regarding the academic eligibility of a player. That player, Nadir Barnwell, was among those dismissed from the program.