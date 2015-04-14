Leonard Williams leads 28 prospects attending 2015 NFL Draft

Top prospects will be flocking to Chicago to hear their names called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in person at the 2015 NFL Draft. Twenty-eight college stars have accepted an invitation to attend the April 30-May 2 draft.
USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams and West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White highlight the list. Both are widely projected to go in the top five picks of the first round.
Williams might go as high as No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans and is the near-consensus top player available. The consensus top two quarterbacks in this year's draft -- potential No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota -- are notable omissions from the list of confirmed attendees. Winston has said he would probably stay home on draft weekend to be with his family, and Mariota intends to celebrate with family in Hawaii.
The top two running backs available -- Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon and Georgia's Todd Gurley -- will be in attendance and look to end the first-round drought at their position after two consecutive drafts without a Round 1 rusher. They will be joined by a host of edge rushers, including Florida's Dante Fowler, Clemson's Vic Beasley and Nebraska's Randy Gregory.
Two more players decided to attend the draft after the official announcement of 26 attendees was made on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" on Tuesday. Penn State offensive tackle Donovan Smith and Texas A&M offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi will also attend the draft.
The move to the Windy City this year will give fans an entirely new experience when it comes to the draft, and the same can be said of the players, as well. Prospects that will be on hand for the draft at the Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University will also be able to experience the "Draft Town" extravaganza in Grant Park and adjoining areas.