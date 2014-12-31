Leonard Williams' Instagram post shows him in Raiders uniform

USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams announced earlier this week that he is turning pro, and Wednesday he had some fun with the fan base of a team that owns the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Along with the photo, Williams posted the caption: "#raidernation. best fans."
The question is whether Williams, who might be the most talented prospect available, will be there when the Raiders pick fourth. The Raiders definitely need a pass rusher, but while Williams played end at USC and has some pass-rush ability, his biggest selling point is that he is an all-around lineman -- able to play tackle or end in a 4-3 and end in a 3-4.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.