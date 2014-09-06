Leonard Williams dominant as USC upsets Stanford

Stanford outgained USC 400-289 and moved inside the Trojans' 30-yard line nine times. But the USC defense bowed up when necessary and limited the Cardinal to two scores on those nine forays inside the 30. USC also forced two turnovers, including the clinching fumble in the final 30 seconds with Stanford at USC's 25. USC's lone touchdown came on its first drive of the game (at 68 yards, the drive accounted for 24 percent of the Trojans' offensive output); their last score -- the game-winner -- came on a 53-yard field goal by Andre Heidari with 2:30 left. They didn't do much in the time between those scores. And more weirdness: Stanford punted twice all game -- from USC's 32 and from USC's 29. Yes, you read that right: from the USC 32 and from the USC 29.