Leonard Williams, Dante Fowler make late visits to Jets

Most projections on Williams pencil him in for the Tennessee Titans at No. 2 overall, and of the six NFL Media mock drafts, none project either player to be available at No. 6. All of them, however, foresee a pass rusher -- likely Shane Ray of Missouri -- landing with Gang Green. But a move up in the draft for someone else, perhaps Williams or Fowler, could be achieved without a ransom-like price. General manager Mike Maccagnan has signaled his willingness to do just that.