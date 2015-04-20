Leonard Williams, Dante Fowler make late visits to Jets

As the carousel of official visits and private workouts begins to slow down for prospects in the final week before the 2015 NFL Draft, the New York Jets are still at work with two of the draft's elite prospects.
Southern Cal defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Florida defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. will both head to New York this week to meet with Jets officials, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. New head coach Todd Bowles has a defensive background and could make a significant impact on the club's defense with the No. 6 overall pick of the draft. A pass rusher is certainly among the Jets' highest draft priorities, and several of them are expected to be chosen among the top 10 picks.
Whether No. 6 is high enough for either Williams or Fowler is another question, however.
Most projections on Williams pencil him in for the Tennessee Titans at No. 2 overall, and of the six NFL Media mock drafts, none project either player to be available at No. 6. All of them, however, foresee a pass rusher -- likely Shane Ray of Missouri -- landing with Gang Green. But a move up in the draft for someone else, perhaps Williams or Fowler, could be achieved without a ransom-like price. General manager Mike Maccagnan has signaled his willingness to do just that.
"Sitting at six is a very good spot to be in," Maccagnan said earlier this month. "It does allow us the potential to move up in the draft because we're not far from the first pick."