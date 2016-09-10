Leonard Fournette won't play vs. Jacksonville State

The LSU RB left the game toward the end of the Tigers' loss to Wisconsin last week. Guilbeau reports Fournette aggravated a left ankle sprain he first suffered last month before exiting the game. LSU coach Les Miles had previously called Fournette's availability a "game-day decision." The start of the game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, was delayed by lightning. Fournette was in street clothes when LSU took the field on Saturday.