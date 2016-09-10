Leonard Fournette won't play vs. Jacksonville State

Leonard Fournette will not play against Jacksonville State on Saturday, LSU confirmed via USA Today's Glenn Guilbeau.
The LSU RB left the game toward the end of the Tigers' loss to Wisconsin last week. Guilbeau reports Fournette aggravated a left ankle sprain he first suffered last month before exiting the game. LSU coach Les Miles had previously called Fournette's availability a "game-day decision." The start of the game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, was delayed by lightning. Fournette was in street clothes when LSU took the field on Saturday.
It marks the first game Fournette, one of the top pro prospects in college football, has missed for the Tigers in two-plus seasons in the program. Fournette's status was first reported by Bryan Lazare of Rivals.com, who suggested the junior's availability for LSU's SEC opener against Mississippi State next week is uncertain, as well.
Fournette rushed for 138 yards on 23 carries against the Badgers last week, but exited the game late in the fourth quarter with the ankle injury.