Leonard Fournette tips combine scales at 240 pounds

"I think it has to be a little bit of a concern," said NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "He's a big man, but the bigger he gets, the less quickness he is likely to have and quickness matters in the NFL. There have been plenty of running backs who have come into the league and decided to slim down once they experience the speed of NFL defenses. My guess is that he will be told he is too heavy by some NFL teams and he will come in lighter at his pro day."