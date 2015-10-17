Leonard Fournette rumbles for 180 yards in LSU win over Florida

A Florida run defense that had allowed just 99 yards per game going into its matchup with LSU's Leonard Fournette didn't look like such a stout unit in a 35-28 road loss to the Tigers on Saturday.
The star sophomore ran 31 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns to keep the No.6-ranked Tigers undefeated at 6-0, boosting his NCAA-leading total to 1,202 yards. As effective as Fournette was, however, the Gators' defense contained him as well as anyone has all season. His 25-yard long was his shortest long run of any game this year, and his 5.8-yard rushing average was nearly two full yards below his season average. As a true sophomore, Fournette won't be eligible to gain entry into the NFL draft until 2017 or 2018. The Heisman Trophy candidate is averaging a little more than 200 yards per game for the year and has the Tigers in strong position for a run at the College Football Playoff.
LSU scored the game-winning touchdown on a fake field goal to go ahead 35-28, with classic trick-play timing for LSU coach Les Miles, known as the Mad Hatter for his willingness to take risks at critical moments. Kicker Trent Domingue bobbled a pitch from the holder on the play, but gathered it for a 16-yard touchdown run.
Florida (6-1) was the beneficiary of an inspired performance from backup quarterback Treon Harris, who replaced suspended starter Will Grier this week. Harris threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, but received almost no support from his running game (31 carries, 55 yards).