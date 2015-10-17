Leonard Fournette rumbles for 180 yards in LSU win over Florida

The star sophomore ran 31 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns to keep the No.6-ranked Tigers undefeated at 6-0, boosting his NCAA-leading total to 1,202 yards. As effective as Fournette was, however, the Gators' defense contained him as well as anyone has all season. His 25-yard long was his shortest long run of any game this year, and his 5.8-yard rushing average was nearly two full yards below his season average. As a true sophomore, Fournette won't be eligible to gain entry into the NFL draft until 2017 or 2018. The Heisman Trophy candidate is averaging a little more than 200 yards per game for the year and has the Tigers in strong position for a run at the College Football Playoff.