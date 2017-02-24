Leonard Fournette likened to Bo Jackson, Herschel Walker

"We're talking about elite size and speed. When I say elite size and speed, I'm saying Bo Jackson, Herschel Walker, I guess you could say Eric Dickerson, really, because he was bigger than people think, and he was definitely fast," Zierlein told the NFL Fantasy Live podcast. "And then Adrian Peterson. We're talking about a very select group of running backs there, spanning a few decades, and Leonard Fournette falls in that group."