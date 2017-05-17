LeGarrette Blount maintains fantasy value with Eagles

There's a new hammer in Philadelphia.
LeGarrette Blount has agreed to terms with the Eagles on a one-year contract. It comes on the heels of Blount posting a league-best 18 rushing touchdowns last season with the Patriots.
Blount's role in Philadelphia will ostensibly mirror what he did in New England. He'll be a short-yardage and goal-line back, albeit in a less productive offense. Much like his time with the Pats, Blount will be working in a crowded backfield. The Eagles have made no indication that Darren Sproles will see a reduction in his workload while the early talk is that rookie Donnel Pumphrey could take snaps as a slot receiver.
Last season was a career year for Blount, who not only set new personal standards for rushing touchdowns but for carries (299) and rushing yards (1,161) as well. Those numbers might be hard to duplicate again this season in an offense that also added pass-catchers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to go along with Jordan Matthews.
The floor right now for Blount would be as an RB3 with the potential for much bigger things if the Eagles offense continues its run-heavy ways when within striking distance of the opponent's goal line.
As for Ryan Mathews, it looks like his time is over in Philly after a pair of injury-plagued seasons. With NFL teams desperately in search of running backs to plug into platoons, it's hard to imagine that Mathews is out of work very long.