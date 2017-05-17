LeGarrette Blount maintains fantasy value with Eagles

Blount's role in Philadelphia will ostensibly mirror what he did in New England. He'll be a short-yardage and goal-line back, albeit in a less productive offense. Much like his time with the Pats, Blount will be working in a crowded backfield. The Eagles have made no indication that Darren Sproles will see a reduction in his workload while the early talk is that rookie Donnel Pumphrey could take snaps as a slot receiver.