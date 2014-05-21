Legally blind long-snapper headed to Tulane as walk-on

Tulane has offered a preferred walk-on spot to a legally blind long-snapper from the Boston area.
Aaron Golub, from Newton (Mass.) South, has been blind since birth. He has no vision in his left eye but can see some out of his right eye. "For reference, close one eye and then make a fist with a hole (the) size of a dime and put the opening to your eye. That is Aaron's continuous view," his private coach, Chris Rubio, wrote.
Rubio has posted video of Golub on his website, rubiolongsnappingblog.com.
Golub was his high school's long-snapper for two seasons, and Newton South coach Ted Dalicandro told WBZ-TV in Boston that, "I think we've had one bad snap in the two years he's snapped for us."
Rubio said Golub has come a long way in a relatively short time. "The first camp for Aaron was not the finest showing I have ever seen from a first-timer. OK, I am being nice: He was bad, real bad," Rubio wrote.
In a statement to collegefootballtalk.com, Tulane coach Curtis Johnson said, "Aaron is a tremendous young man who has not let adversity overcome his desire to fulfill his dreams of playing college football, and we look forward to having him as a part of our football program this fall."
The Green Wave went 7-6 last season and lost to Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl. Tulane, which moves to the AAC from Conference USA this season, returns its long-snapper from last season.
