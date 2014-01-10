LeBron James, Johnny Manziel partner up

Published: Jan 10, 2014 at 02:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Johnny-Manziel-140110-TOS.jpg

A couple months ago, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel commented on the mentorship and advice that his friend, Miami Heat star LeBron James, had provided during his troubled offseason with the NCAA and newfound notoriety as a Heisman Trophy winner.

On Thursday night, James provided his side of the story, and hinted that Manziel's recent agreement with Mav Carter, who is James' business partner, could lead to the two star athletes being more than just friends.

"Throughout this whole season I would text him weekly before the games, after the games, and I didn't know it would lead to obviously us being together now as far as business, but I was happy to help him," James said.

Manziel's popularity will no doubt provide him with a wide-open door for a shoe/apparel deal at a minimum, but given his pursuit of trademark rights to the phrase "Johnny Football," it stands to reason that, from a marketing and merchandising standpoint, Manziel is looking to cash in on more than just sneakers.

How well Manziel plays early in his NFL career will no doubt dictate just how much potential there is for earnings beyond his NFL contract. But he is clearly setting himself up to maximize that potential, whatever it may become. As for James' mentorship of Manziel during his college days, James said he took a quick liking to the Aggies' icon for his competitiveness.

"I think at the end of the day, he's an unbelievable competitor and we love what he brings to the table as far as being a football player and as far as being a young man that's trying to strive for greatness, so we're just happy we're able to be a friend of his and be able to help him," James said. "... I think he's not the only college kid that's ever went to a frat party, or the only college kid that ever had fun, but obviously he's Johnny Manziel so it's blown out of proportion. But when the opportunity was brought to me, I basically just told him, if he's willing to listen, if he's willing to take my advice, then I'm willing to give it and he was all for it."

Mav Carter has a lot to work with, here.

But Manziel's marketability still has a long way to go before it belongs in the same sentence with James. After all, James took the NBA by storm as a rookie, and had the credibility for marketing dollars long before he was ever criticized for leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, or questioned for his ability to win an NBA title.

Since James never went to college, Manziel's two years as a Texas A&M legend certainly give him a head start in terms of popularity. But Manziel will also have to show it on the field in the NFL -- and fairly quickly -- if he is to transcend from athlete to brand name.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW