Leah Still scores touchdown at Temple's spring football game

One of the most heartwarming stories of the 2014 NFL season was the inspriring case of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still and his daughter Leah, who fought and successfully overcame a bout of cancer.
The family just recently disclosed that the 4-year-old Leah entered remission after battling Stage IV neuroblastoma and it appears everybody is doing well.
Case in point? The young Still was a special guest of the Temple football team on Saturday at the Owls' spring game, and got involved in quite a way by scoring a memorable moment.
That touchdown is just as cool as walking the runway, but should carry far more weight in the Still household given what her father does for a living.