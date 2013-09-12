LB Avery Williamson sees Wildcats getting to Teddy Bridgewater

Heisman Trophy candidate Teddy Bridgewater of Louisville hasn't had to deal with much of a pass rush in his face through the Cardinals' first two games this season. But this Saturday, Kentucky will show him what pressure looks like.
That's how Wildcats linebacker Avery Williamson, one of UK's top NFL prospects, sees it.
"I really haven't seen him uncomfortable," Williamson said, according to courier-journal.com. "That's kind of reassuring that he hasn't seen any pressure in his face. That gives us an opportunity to see how he's going to react when we do get pressure on him."
Notice Williamson said 'when', not 'if'?
That's a reflection of the confidence building in a pair of Kentucky defensive ends that have been a bright spot in UK's 1-1 start to the season. Junior college transfer Za'Darius Smith leads the NCAA in sacks with four, three of which came against Miami of Ohio last week. On the other side, veteran Alvin Dupree has a sack and a forced fumble among 10 tackles.
True enough, Bridgewater has been well-protected this season, taking just one sack in 60 pass attempts through two games. As a team, UK is tied for ninth in the nation in sacks as a team with seven.