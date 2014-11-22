Late Maty Mauk heroics help Missouri hold off Tennessee

Missouri maintained its precarious hold on the SEC East with a 29-21 win Saturday at Tennessee, thanks to a late rally by quarterback Maty Mauk.
And as such, Georgia fans will be rooting for Arkansas as hard as they'll pull for their own Bulldogs next week. Missouri faces a quickly improving Arkansas team next week with the division title at stake. If the Tigers win, they would secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the second year in a row. However, an Arkansas win would send Georgia -- which has closed its SEC schedule at 6-2 -- to the title game in Atlanta.
First, Missouri had to subdue the Volunteers. Mauk, ice cold for more than a half, caught fire late with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Jimmie Hunt and Bud Sasser to secure the win. Hunt finished with three receptions for 106 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown catch that give Missouri a 23-13 lead. Mauk finished 12-of-25 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, with another 31 yards rushing. Missouri has won 10 consecutive road games.
Tennessee was without several key players, including suspended defensive starters A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams, and injured wide receiver Marquez North.
Defensively, it was another big day for Missouri defensive ends Shane Ray and Markus Golden, two highly regarded NFL draft prospects. Ray was credited with half a sack, and leads the SEC with 13.5. Golden picked up two sacks as well, giving him 8.5 on the year, and recovered a fumble for the Tigers.