Laremy Tunsil sits out Ole Miss' opener

Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil, one of the top offensive line prospects in college football, did not play in the Rebels' opening game against Tennessee-Martin on Saturday. Both the school and the NCAA are investigating whether Tunsil violated eligibility rules after his stepfather, Lindsey Miller, alleged that Tunsil accepted impermissible benefits during his recruitment to Ole Miss, and from agents.
Ole Miss hasn't declared Tunsil ineligible pending the findings, and its statement on his status for Saturday doesn't address his current eligibility status, either: "As a precautionary measure, we are withholding Laremy Tunsil from today's game until the pending process can be completed. We are cooperating fully with the NCAA and feel this is the best way to protect Laremy, our football program and the university."
NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein rated Tunsil the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in college football. Tunsil also was ranked No. 4 in CFB 24/7's countdown of the top players for 2015.
Miller's allegations stem from an altercation between Tunsil and Miller that resulted in charges being pressed by both. Those charges were dropped more than a month ago, but Miller's statements to the police and subsequent comments to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger suggested possible NCAA rules violations.
As a junior, Tunsil is eligible for the 2016 NFL Draft if he chooses to forego his final year at Ole Miss.