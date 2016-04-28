Laremy Tunsil says he received money from Ole Miss official

CHICAGO -- A news conference Laremy Tunsil knew would be tricky turned downright bizarre Thursday night for the Miami Dolphins' first-round draft pick.
Minutes before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft, a video of Tunsil smoking from a bong through a gas mask was posted to his Twitter account, leading some NFL teams to remove him from their draft boards as he slipped to Miami, which selected him with the No. 13 overall pick. But just before his news conference began, an exchange of texts purported to include Tunsil asking an Ole Miss official for money was posted to his Instagram account. If Tunsil received money from the official, it would be a violation of NCAA rules, of course, and Tunsil gave conflicting statements about the situation shortly after he was drafted.
Asked first if there was an exchange of money between he and a coach, Tunsil said, "No I won't say all that, I won't say that."
He then expressed some confusion as to which allegedly hacked social media account he was being asked about, Twitter or Instagram. When radio host Matt Rocchio of 590 AM The Fan then clarified that the question was about the Instagram post, and asked if Tunsil received money, Tunsil responded: "I'd have to say yes."
Tunsil's news conference ended less than four minutes after it began, and he was ushered away.
Tunsil will continue to have to answer for the Twitter video, but he might not have much of anything more to say about the Instagram post. Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, however, is sure to get his share of questions about it.
Ole Miss released a statement late Thursday after it learned of Tunsil's comments.
"The university is aware of the reports from the NFL Draft regarding Laremy Tunsil and potential NCAA violations during his time at Ole Miss," a school spokesperson stated. "Like we do whenever an allegation is brought to our attention or a potential violation is self-discovered, we will aggressively investigate and fully cooperate with the NCAA and the SEC."
Freeze was one of a dozen college coaches who attended the draft. It should have been a night of celebration for Ole Miss, which had three players taken in the first round -- the most ever for the school. Instead, it turned into a complete embarrassment.