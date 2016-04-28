Laremy Tunsil says he received money from Ole Miss official

Published: Apr 28, 2016 at 04:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

CHICAGO -- A news conference Laremy Tunsil knew would be tricky turned downright bizarre Thursday night for the Miami Dolphins' first-round draft pick.

Minutes before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft, a video of Tunsil smoking from a bong through a gas mask was posted to his Twitter account, leading some NFL teams to remove him from their draft boards as he slipped to Miami, which selected him with the No. 13 overall pick. But just before his news conference began, an exchange of texts purported to include Tunsil asking an Ole Miss official for money was posted to his Instagram account. If Tunsil received money from the official, it would be a violation of NCAA rules, of course, and Tunsil gave conflicting statements about the situation shortly after he was drafted.

Asked first if there was an exchange of money between he and a coach, Tunsil said, "No I won't say all that, I won't say that."

He then expressed some confusion as to which allegedly hacked social media account he was being asked about, Twitter or Instagram. When radio host Matt Rocchio of 590 AM The Fan then clarified that the question was about the Instagram post, and asked if Tunsil received money, Tunsil responded: "I'd have to say yes."

Tunsil's news conference ended less than four minutes after it began, and he was ushered away.

Tunsil will continue to have to answer for the Twitter video, but he might not have much of anything more to say about the Instagram post. Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, however, is sure to get his share of questions about it.

Ole Miss released a statement late Thursday after it learned of Tunsil's comments.

"The university is aware of the reports from the NFL Draft regarding Laremy Tunsil and potential NCAA violations during his time at Ole Miss," a school spokesperson stated. "Like we do whenever an allegation is brought to our attention or a potential violation is self-discovered, we will aggressively investigate and fully cooperate with the NCAA and the SEC."

Freeze was one of a dozen college coaches who attended the draft. It should have been a night of celebration for Ole Miss, which had three players taken in the first round -- the most ever for the school. Instead, it turned into a complete embarrassment.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.