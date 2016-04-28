Laremy Tunsil says he received money from Ole Miss official

Minutes before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft, a video of Tunsil smoking from a bong through a gas mask was posted to his Twitter account, leading some NFL teams to remove him from their draft boards as he slipped to Miami, which selected him with the No. 13 overall pick. But just before his news conference began, an exchange of texts purported to include Tunsil asking an Ole Miss official for money was posted to his Instagram account. If Tunsil received money from the official, it would be a violation of NCAA rules, of course, and Tunsil gave conflicting statements about the situation shortly after he was drafted.