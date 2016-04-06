Laremy Tunsil, DeForest Buckner among Jaguars' visitors

The aftermath of the Jacksonville Jaguars' convention-like gathering of top draft prospects for pre-draft visits on Tuesday won't be a quiet day in the team's building. The club is back at it on Wednesday with another group of top talents.
Wednesday's list of Jacksonville visitors includes Ole Miss star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, Clemson safety Jayron Kearse, Alabama center Ryan Kelly and Oregon defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Ohio State safety Vonn Bell, Georgia linebacker Leonard Floyd, Maryland defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Eastern Kentucky defensive end Noah Spence were also were a part of the cavalcade of prospects to visit Jacksonville, according to the team.
The Jaguars hold the No. 5 overall pick in the draft and hosted several candidates for the choice on Tuesday, with Ohio State's Joey Bosa, Notre Dame's Ronnie Stanley, UCLA's Myles Jack, FSU's Jalen Ramsey and Florida's Vernon Hargreaves among them. Jack, a versatile linebacker, is a popular projection to the Jaguars in NFL Media mock drafts.
Tunsil doesn't figure to be available to Jacksonville at No. 5, as he's thought to be the most likely choice of the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall, and surely won't fall far if he's not. Buckner could be an option for the Jaguars, while Kelly and Nkemdiche would be more likely candidates for Jacksonville's second pick at No. 38 overall.